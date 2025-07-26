iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,411 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,034,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,702,000 after buying an additional 32,886 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 364,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,532,000 after purchasing an additional 27,196 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $65.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.16. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $65.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

