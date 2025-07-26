FourThought Financial Partners LLC Purchases 2,137 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $824,321,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Zoetis by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,958,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,755,000 after buying an additional 3,059,255 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $339,111,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 14,731.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,759,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $178,688,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $151.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.70 and a 1-year high of $200.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.91 and its 200-day moving average is $161.01.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partners cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.63.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

