FourThought Financial Partners LLC Has $17.12 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,284 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.8% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,079,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,069,000 after acquiring an additional 582,254 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,403,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,062,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,585,000 after acquiring an additional 49,699 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,748,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,582,000 after acquiring an additional 727,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,048,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,116,000 after acquiring an additional 831,148 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $143.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $180.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.03.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.73.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

