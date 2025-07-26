Motco Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Motco lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,266 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wolfe Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $43.50 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

