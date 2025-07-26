Belive (NASDAQ:BLIV) vs. Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Financial Contrast

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) and Belive (NASDAQ:BLIV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Science Applications International and Belive”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International $7.51 billion 0.72 $477.00 million $7.13 16.10 Belive $1.85 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than Belive.

76.0% of Science Applications International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Science Applications International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Science Applications International and Belive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International 4.11% 24.18% 7.78% Belive N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Science Applications International and Belive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science Applications International 1 6 4 0 2.27 Belive 0 0 0 0 0.00

Science Applications International currently has a consensus price target of $125.64, indicating a potential upside of 9.43%. Given Science Applications International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Science Applications International is more favorable than Belive.

Summary

Science Applications International beats Belive on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces. It serves the U.S. army and navy; air force, other Department of Defense and Federal Government; joint commands and space force; federal civilian agencies; health services; and space industries. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Belive

BeLive Holdings engages in the development of software and programming activities and provides consultancy services. The company offers technology solutions for live commerce and shoppable short videos. It offers services through BeLive White Label solution and a cloud-based BeLive software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

