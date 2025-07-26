Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys New Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,695,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 395.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.70.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 29,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $3,847,372.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 596,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,139,307.52. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 39,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $5,005,739.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,363.64. The trade was a 74.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $132.58 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.25 and a 12 month high of $160.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.36. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.11). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $939.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

