Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.12% of Ingredion worth $10,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ingredion by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 583,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at $646,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.40.

Ingredion Stock Performance

INGR opened at $133.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.63. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.85 and a fifty-two week high of $155.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $325,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,696.72. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

