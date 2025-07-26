Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Trims Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,788 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $8,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter worth about $493,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 693.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 21,136 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Globe Life by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 914.9% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 128,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,304,000 after buying an additional 115,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globe Life from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Globe Life from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Globe Life from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 6,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $737,387.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,317.98. This represents a 16.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $135.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.51 and a 200 day moving average of $122.04. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $138.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

