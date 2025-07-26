Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 55,702 Shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,702 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Incyte were worth $10,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,040,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,346,000 after acquiring an additional 103,910 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,519,000 after acquiring an additional 801,090 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Incyte by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,467,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,500,000 after acquiring an additional 544,080 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Incyte by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,157,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,890,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $70.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Incyte Corporation has a 1-year low of $53.56 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 219.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Incyte had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

INCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

Get Our Latest Report on INCY

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 10,903 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $743,039.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,553.60. The trade was a 21.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $41,097.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,439.44. This trade represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,098 shares of company stock worth $3,836,196 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.