Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 7,253 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,253 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.08% of Camden Property Trust worth $10,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,568,000 after acquiring an additional 54,176 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 151,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,615,000 after acquiring an additional 75,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,657,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.28.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.1%

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $113.53 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $102.35 and a twelve month high of $127.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $390.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 385.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $142,512.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 117,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,939,336.24. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $665,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 289,720 shares in the company, valued at $34,621,540. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

