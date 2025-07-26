Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,660 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.07% of Universal Health Services worth $8,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 49.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $210,053.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,628.32. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.1%

Universal Health Services stock opened at $155.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.79 and its 200-day moving average is $180.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.96 and a 1 year high of $243.25. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.48. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.49%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.