Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 6,441 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,441 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.07% of Reliance worth $10,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Reliance by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,709,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,886,000 after buying an additional 319,576 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Reliance by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,479,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,381,000 after purchasing an additional 138,866 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Reliance by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,382,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,364,000 after purchasing an additional 185,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Reliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,255,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,598,000 after purchasing an additional 121,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Stock Up 1.7%

Reliance stock opened at $306.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.18. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.07 and a 52-week high of $347.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $313.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.29). Reliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Reliance’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

