Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Position Increased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $10,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 340,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.4% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 119,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 73.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 882,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,156,000 after acquiring an additional 373,531 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 42.6% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.7% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 490,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 21,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

RUSHA stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.88. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $234,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,771. This represents a 26.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Wilder sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $41,947.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 84,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,405.76. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,731 shares of company stock valued at $303,634 over the last three months. 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

