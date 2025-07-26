Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 143,319 W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 143,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,045,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 21,317 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WPC opened at $64.61 on Friday. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.78.

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.03). W.P. Carey had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $407.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. W.P. Carey’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $66.00 price objective on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

