Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Trims Stock Position in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its position in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,061 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.08% of Campbell’s worth $9,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,625,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,440,000 after buying an additional 447,203 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Campbell’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,925,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,034,000 after buying an additional 35,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Campbell’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,323,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,420,000 after purchasing an additional 57,717 shares during the period. Brandywine Trust Co. raised its position in Campbell’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,867,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,778 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Campbell’s by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,645,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Campbell’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stephens cut their target price on Campbell’s from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Campbell’s from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Campbell’s Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.28. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.08. The Campbell’s Company has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $52.81.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell’s had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Campbell’s’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

Campbell’s Profile

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

