PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Position Boosted by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in PTC were worth $9,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in PTC by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in PTC by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PTC by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in PTC by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $192.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PTC from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on PTC from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.08.

PTC Price Performance

NASDAQ PTC opened at $204.51 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.38 and a fifty-two week high of $213.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $636.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.64 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $318,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,960. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

