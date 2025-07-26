Security Financial Services INC. Has $8.90 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,562 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,299,000 after buying an additional 10,807,527 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132,168 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,747,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,357,000 after purchasing an additional 660,028 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,258,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,154 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,371,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,345 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $58.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.79. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $58.52.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

