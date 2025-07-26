Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,672,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,928,000 after purchasing an additional 542,548 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,260,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52,024 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,357 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,127,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,472,000 after purchasing an additional 83,778 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,121,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,850,000 after purchasing an additional 178,958 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $246.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.83.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

