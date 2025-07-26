FourThought Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 91,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after buying an additional 26,318 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $4,333,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $15,203,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,107,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,166,000 after purchasing an additional 43,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,825 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $571,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,373 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,490. This trade represents a 9.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,760.35. The trade was a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PSX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $124.91 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $150.12. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.34%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

