Security Financial Services INC. Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Security Financial Services INC. reduced its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 50.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,744,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,305 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,176,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,148,000 after acquiring an additional 431,557 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,840,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,484,000 after acquiring an additional 934,894 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,817,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,021,000 after acquiring an additional 22,007 shares during the period. Finally, Triune Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,691,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,763,000 after acquiring an additional 188,612 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $30.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.