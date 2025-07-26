Security Financial Services INC. Acquires 145 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 11,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,172,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,872.50. This represents a 97.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Read purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.07 per share, with a total value of $276,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 5,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,845.35. This represents a 119.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,586. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $110.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.38.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $97.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.99 and a 12 month high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.64%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

