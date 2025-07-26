Security Financial Services INC. Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.1%

PM stock opened at $160.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.86 and a 200-day moving average of $160.14. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.43 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $250.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 102.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on PM

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.