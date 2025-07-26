Security Financial Services INC. Has $337,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Security Financial Services INC. lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cohalo Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 110.07 and a beta of 0.03.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.