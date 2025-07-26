Security Financial Services INC. Buys 17 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $557,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:COST opened at $935.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $414.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $793.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $992.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $983.45.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.93 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 29.50%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,014.15, for a total transaction of $2,028,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,171.50. The trade was a 19.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Callans sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,002.77, for a total transaction of $3,008,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,705,164.11. The trade was a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,472,510 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Cfra Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $995.00 to $1,042.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,035.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,060.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,037.48.

Read Our Latest Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.