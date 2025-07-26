2,165 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Allium Financial Advisors LLC

Allium Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Allium Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,232,829,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,091,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $635,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $585.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $558.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $537.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $586.04.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

