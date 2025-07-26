Allium Financial Advisors LLC Invests $408,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Allium Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $840,286,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 40,527.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,713 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 6,237.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,618 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,727,000 after purchasing an additional 489,916 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 12,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 467,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,301,000 after purchasing an additional 463,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,420.72. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $334.26 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.98 and a 12 month high of $417.14. The stock has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $373.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 1,063.91% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.81%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $416.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $410.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $336.00 target price (down from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.46.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

