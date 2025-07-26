Allium Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Allium Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.6% of Allium Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Cosner Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Cosner Financial Group LLC now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,144,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,865,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $640.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $610.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $587.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $640.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

