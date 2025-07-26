Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,165,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 22.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 118,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $14,387,207.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 527,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,054,817.10. The trade was a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $498,974.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,422.38. This trade represents a 26.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,663 shares of company stock worth $16,034,082. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.4%

EHC opened at $107.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Encompass Health Corporation has a one year low of $82.74 and a one year high of $123.13.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

