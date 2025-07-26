Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 89,335 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89,335 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.14% of Enphase Energy worth $11,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,557,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,978 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 531.4% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 805,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,342,000 after acquiring an additional 678,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $46,339,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,349,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,652,000 after acquiring an additional 517,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 10,270.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,787,000 after acquiring an additional 507,345 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $35.41 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $130.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $363.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on ENPH

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.