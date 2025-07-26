Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $11.91 Million Position in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 189,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,907,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.34% of e.l.f. Beauty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $425,000. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 77.9% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.8% during the first quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 15.7% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 40,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELF opened at $120.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.80 and its 200-day moving average is $89.31. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $190.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.56, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.52.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.94.

In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 1,496 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $175,944.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 158,303 shares in the company, valued at $18,618,015.83. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $165,512.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 117,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,474,483.32. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,589 shares of company stock worth $14,547,949 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

