Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $777,000 Stock Holdings in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 211.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in NewJersey Resources were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of NewJersey Resources by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NewJersey Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in NewJersey Resources by 27.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in NewJersey Resources by 83.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in NewJersey Resources by 3.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NewJersey Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on NewJersey Resources in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NewJersey Resources from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NewJersey Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NewJersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, New Street Research set a $51.00 price target on NewJersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NewJersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $66,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 35,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,211.80. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NewJersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NJR stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.61.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. NewJersey Resources had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $913.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NewJersey Resources Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NewJersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewJersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.