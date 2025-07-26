Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $794,000 Holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 82.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,412 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,251,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $792,796,000 after purchasing an additional 81,495 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,830,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,053,000 after purchasing an additional 234,320 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $416,340,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,537,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,021,000 after buying an additional 519,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,509,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,181,000 after buying an additional 60,116 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $129,690.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 622 shares in the company, valued at $74,279.24. This represents a 63.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $123.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.08. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $132.09. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

