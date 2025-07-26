Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 239,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,815,000 after purchasing an additional 114,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,241,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HXL shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

NYSE HXL opened at $61.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28. Hexcel Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $71.05.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $489.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.20 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.96%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

