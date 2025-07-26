Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $12.39 Million in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 583,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,385,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.25% of Independence Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,398,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,968 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,380,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,904,000 after acquiring an additional 352,307 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,551,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,457,000 after acquiring an additional 793,403 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,381,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,506,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of IRT opened at $17.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.96, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $22.26.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.08 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.