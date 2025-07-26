Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $788,000 Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 830.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,126.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST opened at $189.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.66 and a twelve month high of $192.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, COO Michael Biard sold 2,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total value of $378,773.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,972.62. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $202,035.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,141 shares in the company, valued at $551,339.73. This trade represents a 26.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,988 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.