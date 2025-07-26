Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $52.50 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s current price.

LVS has been the topic of several other reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of LVS opened at $52.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average is $42.14. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 51.16%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the casino operator to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 335,010 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after purchasing an additional 89,508 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,371 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 49,982 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 575,663 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,025,000 after purchasing an additional 59,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 37,887 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

