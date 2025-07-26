Apex Resources (CVE:APX) Stock Price Down 21.4% – What’s Next?

Apex Resources Inc. (CVE:APX – Get Free Report) traded down 21.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 231,261 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 631% from the average session volume of 31,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Apex Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Apex Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apex Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, lead, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Jersey Emerald Tungsten-Lead-Zinc property consisting of 28 crown granted mineral claims, four 2-post claims, and 80 mineral units located in southeastern British Columbia; and the Ore Hill property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in southern British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.