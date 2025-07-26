South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 million.
South Atlantic Bancshares Stock Up 0.2%
SABK opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44. South Atlantic Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $121.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.16.
About South Atlantic Bancshares
