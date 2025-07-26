South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 million.

South Atlantic Bancshares Stock Up 0.2%

SABK opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44. South Atlantic Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $121.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.16.

About South Atlantic Bancshares

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

