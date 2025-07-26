International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Shares Down 33.3% – Time to Sell?

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) shares fell 33.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 128,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 74,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Trading Up 50.0%

The firm has a market cap of C$3.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 43.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01.

International Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.