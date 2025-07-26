Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Stock Price Up 9.8% – Here’s What Happened

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 930 ($12.50) and last traded at GBX 917.50 ($12.33). 51,632,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 973% from the average session volume of 4,813,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 835.50 ($11.23).

Several brokerages have commented on HWDN. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 855 ($11.49) to GBX 900 ($12.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($13.10) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 824 ($11.07) to GBX 884 ($11.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 849.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 796.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported GBX 16.40 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Howden Joinery Group had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 25.70%. Analysts forecast that Howden Joinery Group Plc will post 52.8073286 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jackie Callaway acquired 28,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 865 ($11.62) per share, for a total transaction of £250,123.40 ($336,142.19). Insiders have purchased 28,969 shares of company stock worth $25,056,538 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens.

Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium.

Howdens only sells to the trade – they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards.

