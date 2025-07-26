Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.000-8.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.838. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.57.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $165.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.55 and its 200 day moving average is $135.44. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.01. Allegion has a 52 week low of $116.57 and a 52 week high of $166.22.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.10 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.62%. Allegion’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegion will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 204.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 13.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 44.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 35.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Allegion by 7.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

