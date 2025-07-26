Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Argus raised Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of EW stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.58 and a 200 day moving average of $73.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $59.41 and a twelve month high of $83.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 72.96%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $112,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 33,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,879.68. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,691.20. This trade represents a 21.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,848 shares of company stock worth $2,314,488 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 261,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,372,000 after acquiring an additional 21,219 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 470,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,842,000 after acquiring an additional 149,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

