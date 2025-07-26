Raymond James Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Stock Price

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James Financial from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.53.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $177.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $129.95 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.02.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 128.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,905,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,630,000 after purchasing an additional 607,132 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 33.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,329,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 643,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,196,000 after purchasing an additional 21,598 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 25.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

