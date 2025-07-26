Wells Fargo & Company Raises Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $265.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on COF. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.07.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $212.61 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $232.45. The firm has a market cap of $81.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.03, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.67 and a 200 day moving average of $191.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 56,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,332 shares of company stock worth $4,540,285. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,988,129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,427,549 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,250,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,782,590,000 after purchasing an additional 506,105 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,718,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,387,000 after purchasing an additional 331,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,393,000 after purchasing an additional 207,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,077,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

