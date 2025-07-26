Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Stock Price

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Argus started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.77.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $116.63 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $93.72 and a 52-week high of $223.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The business had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Cindy L. Davis bought 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.76 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,198.40. This represents a 15.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $648,689.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,722.20. The trade was a 23.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $392,583,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,998.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,163,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,516 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $97,935,000. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,038.9% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 758,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after purchasing an additional 692,065 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4,770.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 641,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,679,000 after purchasing an additional 627,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

