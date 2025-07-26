Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on September 17th

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd.

Old Dominion Freight Line has a payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $6.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $167.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $144.90 and a fifty-two week high of $233.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.67.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. Baird R W raised Old Dominion Freight Line to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.85.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

