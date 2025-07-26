Brown Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,303 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Brown Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSEP. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PSEP opened at $41.61 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37. The company has a market cap of $742.76 million, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

