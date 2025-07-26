Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,633 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,649 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,813,000 after purchasing an additional 672,757 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,651,000 after purchasing an additional 452,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,274,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,147,000 after buying an additional 384,285 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $136.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.48. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $136.67.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

