Brown Wealth Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Brown Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,665,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,757,000 after purchasing an additional 666,011 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 118.0% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 10,657 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Denver PWM LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 1,045,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,178,000 after acquiring an additional 104,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 25,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $30.28.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

