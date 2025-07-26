Brown Wealth Management LLC Makes New $524,000 Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Brown Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 7,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $261.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.43 and a 12 month high of $277.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.01. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 15,180 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $4,142,166.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,685.25. The trade was a 71.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total transaction of $5,547,815.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,363.36. The trade was a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,374 shares of company stock valued at $47,929,912. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays cut Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price target on Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.56.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

